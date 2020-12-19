Petrol Tanker Explodes Near Otedola Estate, Lagos

A tanker conveying petrol has exploded near Otedola Estate on the outbound service lane of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A video on social media showed thick, dark flames leaping into the air, clouding the evening sky as vehicles continued to move on other lanes of the Expressway.

The Otedola section of the Expressway has been noted for similar accidents.

In October, a tanker loaded with petrol exploded on Otedola Bridge.

Channels Television cannot yet ascertain the number of casualties, if any, recorded in Saturday’s incident.

This is a developing story. More details will be added shortly.