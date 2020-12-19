Police Rescue Man Kidnapped In Jigawa

Police in Jigawa State have rescued one Ibrahim Bronco who was kidnapped by gunmen from his hometown in Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Jigawa, Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Saturday.

He explained that the victim was taken from his house by 12 gunmen on motorcycles at about 2am in the morning, but was later released due to the pressure by the police who mounted roadblocks in all the possible exits.

“Today, being Saturday 19/12/2020 at about 2am, the police in Jahun LGA received a distress call that unknown hoodlums numbering about 12 armed themselves with dangerous weapons, stormed the house of one Ibrahim Bronco ‘m’ 52years of Bakin Kasuwa quarters, Jahun LGA, robbed him the sum of N140,000, fired some shots in the air and whisked him away on motorcycles,” Jinjiri noted in a statement.

He added, “On receipt of the call, the police rushed to the scene, blocked all the entrances and exits in the town, and alerted the neighbouring divisions.

“To this end, the hoodlums found it very difficult to escape with the victim. As such, they abandoned him in Gujungu area and zoomed away.”

The command spokesman noted that the victim was later rescued by a team of police operatives on a search mission.

According to him, efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects while an investigation is ongoing.