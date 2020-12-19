Rescue Of Kankara Boys Vindicates Buhari, Says Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Saturday said the rescue of over 300 Kankara schoolboys in Katsina was a vindication for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The initial abduction of the over 300 Kankara schoolboys from their dormitory in broad daylight was unsettling and raises serious concern,” Tinubu said via a statement.

“However, their prompt rescue from their abductors is heart-warming.

“It vindicates President Buhari in his untiring commitment and determination to rid the country of insecurity and confront Boko Haram insurgents and bandits operating in some parts of the country.

“I congratulate and commend the president for his prompt and decisive intervention.”

The former Lagos State Governor also praised Katstina State Governor, Aminu Masari and men of the armed forces for bringing the boys back home.

He added that there was a need for the country to upgrade its security infrastructure and re-strategise.

“I must also congratulate Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari and men of our armed forces for bringing the boys back home,” he said.

“This laudable effort must be sustained. We must all do more to tackle the evil-doers and see the back of the Boko insurgents and bandits.

“We need to upgrade our security infrastructure and re-strategize. The armed forces themselves must renew their efforts to make not only our schools safe for students but also our cities and villages.

“No development can occur in a climate of fear, uncertainty, and insecurity of lives and property.”