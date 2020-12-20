COVID-19 Second Wave: Nigeria Records 920 New Infections, Six More Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Saturday that 920 new coronavirus infections and six more deaths were recorded in the country.

This is the country’s third-largest daily figure ever, with the highest being 1,145 recorded on Thursday.

Since early December, there has been a spike in coronavirus cases. This week alone, Nigeria experienced an increase in records of highest daily infections.

The total death tally from COVID-19 in Nigeria also climbed to 1,218 on Saturday after six more people died from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The 920 new cases recorded on Saturday is an increase from the 806 reported on Friday.

Lagos and the FCT recorded the highest cases with 308 and 207 new positive samples respectively, while Kaduna recorded the third-highest figure with 179 positive samples.

On the positive side, the NCDC also said 300 patients have been discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus.

920 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-308

FCT-207

Kaduna-179

Plateau-46

Niger-43

Adamawa-26

Sokoto-18

Rivers-16

Yobe-15

Enugu-13

Kano-13

Ogun-12

Delta-10

Edo-5

Osun-3

Oyo-3

Anambra-2

Ekiti-1

77,933 confirmed

67,784 discharged

1,218 deaths