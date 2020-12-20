Advertisement
NJC Recommends Retirement Of Two Judges, Dismisses Petitions Against 18 Others
The National Judicial Council has recommended the compulsory retirement of two judges and dismissed petitions against 18 others.
In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Information, Soji Oye, the decision followed NJC’s 93rd Meeting which held in Abuja virtually on December 16.
According to him, the affected judges are Hon. Grand Kadi, Shu’aibu A. Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court.
“The National Judicial Council at its 93rd Meeting of 16th December 2020 held virtually has recommended the compulsory retirement of Hon. Grand Kadi, Shu’aibu A. Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court with immediate effect,” the statement partly read.
“Similarly, Council considered the Report of the Interview Committee and recommended the appointment of Sixty-nine (69) Judicial Officers as Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States/FCT Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of the Customary Courts of Appeal.”
PRESS RELEASE
18th December, 2020
- NJC recommends the compulsory retirement of two Judicial Officers, dismisses petitions against 18 others;
- Recommends appointment of 69 (Sixty-Nine) Judicial Officers
The National Judicial Council at its 93rd Meeting of 16 December 2020 held virtually has recommended the compulsory retirement of Hon. Grand Kadi, Shu’aibu A. Talba, the Grand Kadi of Yobe State and Hon. Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court with immediate effect.
Hon. Grand Kadi Shu’aibu Talba
Hon. Grand Kadi Shu’aibu Talba was recommended for compulsory retirement following an investigation into a petition against him written by one Malam Zakar Adamu, Chairman, Movement for Justice in Nigeria, alleging that His Lordshipfalsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from 1st February, 1955 to 27th August, 1955 and later to 30th December, 1959.
Findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on 1st February, 2020 by virtue of his declared date of birth of 1st February 1955.
Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buniof Yobe State. Furthermore, Council requested the Government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from 1st February, 2020 till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the National Judicial Council that pays salaries of all Judicial Officers in the Federation.
HON. JUSTICE ABDUL-KAREEM BABATUNDE ABDULRASAQ
Council also considered a petition by Chief Yomi Alliyu, SAN, and found merit in his allegation against Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq that His Lordship falsified his date of birth from 3rd September, 1955 to 3rd September, 1957.
Council, therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State with effect from 3rd September, 2020. It also requested the Osun State Government to deduct from His Lordship gratuity, salaries received by him from 3rd September, 2020, and remit same to the National Judicial Council.
Meanwhile, in the exercise of its disciplinary powers under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, the National Judicial Council has suspended Hon. Grand Kadi Talba and Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective Governors.
REPORT OF PRELIMINARY COMPLAINTS ASSESSMENT COMMITTEES
Council also considered the Reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees and agreed with the recommendations to dismiss Eighteen (18) petitions against the following fourteen (14) Judicial Officers:
Federal High Court
Hon. Justice Simon A. Amobeda,
Hon. Justice Taiwo O. Taiwo,
Hon. Justice Nnamdi Dimgba
Hon. Justice R. O. Dugbo Oghoghorie
Delta State High Court
Hon. Justice T. O. Uloho
Hon. Justice Michael N. Obi
Lagos State High Court
Hon. Justice G. M. Onyeabo
Rivers State High Court
Hon. Justice A. I. Iyayi-Lamikanra, Chief Judge, Rivers State
Hon. Justice A. U. Kingsley-Chuku
Hon. Justice J. N. Ukpugwnum
Taraba State High Court
Hon. Justice F. B. Andetur, Chief Judge, Taraba State
Enugu State High Court
Hon. Justice Comfort C. Ani
Gombe State High Court
Hon. Justice M. A. Pindiga
Kebbi State High Court
Hon. Justice M. M. Umar
INTERVIEW COMMITTEE
Similarly, Council considered the Report of the Interview Committee and recommended the appointment of Sixty-nine (69) Judicial Officers as Heads of Court, Judges of High Court of States, Kadis of States/FCT Sharia Courts of Appeal and Judges of the Customary Courts of Appeal.
In another development, Council also received and approved the Report of its Committee on Appointments, Promotion and Discipline which recommended the promotion of Seventy (70) Members of Staff of the National Judicial Council.
NOTIFICATIONS OF DEATH AND RETIREMENT OF JUDICIAL OFFICERS
The notifications of retirement of 12 Judicial Officers and notifications of death of three (3) Judges of Federal and State Courts were also received and noted by Council.
Soji Oye, Esq
Director, Information