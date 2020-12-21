COVID-19: You Must Comply With Safety Guidelines, Lagos Govt Warns Motorists

The Lagos State government has called on motorists to comply with its transportation safety guidelines, as part of measures to control the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

In a statement on Monday, the Commissioner for Transportation in Lagos, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, stressed that it was mandatory for passengers and commuters to wear face masks, wash their hands with soap under running water, and sanitise with alcohol-based sanitisers before and after each trip.

He also urged residents to desist from actions capable of undermining government efforts at curbing the second wave of the pandemic.

The commissioner explained that it was compulsory for all transport operators and companies to regularly disinfect their vehicles, parks, and garages, in line with the standards of disinfection approved by the state government.

While noting that the safety guidelines would be reviewed periodically in respect of interstate operations, he warned that the level of success would be monitored to achieve strategies for effective control of the further spread of the highly contagious killer disease.

Oladeinde, who affirmed that motorcycles remained banned in all areas of the metropolis and were not expected to carry passengers due to being vulnerable to COVID-19, warned motorists driving against oncoming traffic to desist from the reckless act.

He also cautioned operators of various mechanic villages in the state to ensure that all abandoned vehicles within their premises were evacuated immediately and ensure the environment was kept clean, stressing that non-compliance would attract serious sanctions from the ministry.

The commissioner insisted that all truck drivers, passengers, and individuals transporting foods, raw materials, and other agricultural products to the state must always wear their face masks and gloves.

On water transport operation, he stated that water transport operators would not be allowed to operate beyond 6pm daily, and they must ensure that their passengers wear life jackets in addition to compulsory hand sanitisation on every trip.

Oladeinde assured residents that the government would not relent in its efforts to eradicate the killer disease completely from the state.