Four Of My Children, Five Others Tested Positive For COVID-19 – Boss Mustapha

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, says four of his children and five other members of his household have recently tested positive to the Coronavirus.

Mustapha Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced this during a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.

He also said a family member who is one-year-old tested positive for the virus.

He said while he and his wife tested negative for the virus, his children are currently receiving treatment.

“The first test we ran, the result came back with six members within my household testing positive. The second test confirmed another three. From the month of March to November, we are being confronted with a figure of nine. It was quite a traumatic experience. And the reality of what we are dealing with as a nation confronted me.

“My wife and I consistently tested negative but members of the household were infected. I am sharing this experience so that we can all know that COVID-19 is real and is no respecter of office.

“I was not infected but the truth about it, the agony of having members of your household… I am a father of four. All my four kids were infected,” he said.

Mustapha added that the spike in coronavirus cases is as a result of the consequences of certain occurrences in the last few weeks such as an increase in social gatherings and disregard for health protocols.

The SGF and his wife had earlier gone into isolation after some members of their household tested positive for COVID-19.

He noted that their health status was confirmed on Saturday evening after the results of the tests carried out on their samples collected were received.