Yuletide: Six Security Tips To Know While In Public Spaces – Police

As Nigerians prepare for the festive season, the police have shared six security tips for people in public spaces.

The recommendations were issued on Tuesday by the Public Relations Department of the Police Headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

They highlight how residents, especially those who intend to travel for the Christmas and New Year celebrations, can be as secure as possible at motor parks, airports, and train stations.

See the security tips shared by the police on Twitter below:

Make your luggage distinctive,

Hold your bag firmly,

Make your calls as private as you can,

Handle your cash transaction calls discretely,

Don’t accept food items or drinks from strangers,

Don’t discuss your private life with strangers.

Hours after the post, the police also shared a video highlighting Christmas security tips for travellers.

Watch the video below: