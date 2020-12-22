Zooey Deschanel Is Katy Perry In ‘Not The End Of The World’ Music Video

Katy Perry and Zoey Deschanel look alike, this is almost a pop culture fact. Right?

Katy Perry seemed to have realised it somewhere along the line too because Deschanel is staring in Perry’s new video as a Perry look-alike. There’s even abduction in the mix.

The singer is shown taking her baby girl for a walk in the park, where she crosses paths with Deschanel – prompting extra terrestrials searching for the new mum to accidentally nab the New Girl star instead.

“For so long, we’ve had this funny friendship, because obviously, people think we look alike,” Perry said, as Deschanel exclaimed: “I’ve had full conversations with people where they think I was you!” the stars shared a fun banter on Instagram to promote the release of the music video.

“Not the End of the World” is from Perry’s fifth studio album, Smile, which came out at the end of the summer. Leading up to the release, singles “Smile,” “Daisies,” and “Never Really Over”.

In the weeks after Smile’s release, Perry shared new videos for seven of its 12 songs in what she called “The Smile Video Series,” each rendered in a distinct style, mostly in different animation techniques.

Following that series, she released a video for “Teary Eyes” consisting of behind-the-scenes footage (“Behind the Smile,” as she labeled it), a video for a remix of “Resilient,” and now the Deschanel-starring “Not the End of the World.”