COVID-19: Jigawa Records One Death, 47 New Cases

Jigawa State has recorded one death and 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of fatalities and cases to 12 and 386 respectively.

Governor Badaru Abubakar confirmed this to journalists at the Government House in Dutse, the state capital.

According to him, the state government has reopened all the treatment and isolation centers in the state in order to accommodate the rising number of cases recently recorded.

The governor however expressed worry over the new strain of the coronavirus which was only discovered in the second wave.

“We must institute measures to protect our dear state in conformity with national covid 19 control guidelines of the Federal Government,” he said.

“Henceforth, civil servants from grade 12 below would work from home from the 24th of December for an initial period of two weeks. Personal hygiene, social distancing must be observed and facemask must be worn in public places.”