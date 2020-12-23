Soldiers Kill Suspected Kidnapper, Rescue Victims In Ondo

A suspected kidnapper has been killed and three victims were rescued along Ibilo-Isua road in Igarra village, Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Captain Ayorinde Omojokun.

According to the statement, troops of 32 Artillery Brigade with other security agencies foiled a kidnapping and robbery operation in the area.

“The bandit attempted to kidnap three travellers in a gold-painted Toyota Highlander 2006 model with registration number AKD 55 GS,” the statement partly read.

“On sighting the troops, the kidnappers tried to engage the troops in a gun battle but were defeated due to troops’ firepower.

“This resulted in the killing of one of the kidnapper while others escaped into the forest with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.”

Items recovered from the scene of the incident included ₦350,770, one cutlass, 11/2 sachet of tramadol hydrochloride (100mg), and one itel black phone.

Meanwhile, the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Zakari Abubakar has called on the general public to give useful information on any suspected criminals and their hideout to the security agencies of the state. T

He also reiterated the commitment of the army and other security agencies to ensure the security of lives and properties during the festive period.