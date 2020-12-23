Stray Bullet From Operation Delta Hawk Officer Kills Woman In Asaba

A woman was killed on Tuesday after she was hit by a stray bullet reportedly shot by an officer of the newly inaugurated security Operation Delta Hawk in Asaba, Delta State capital.

According to eyewitnesses, some of the officers were in pursuit of two young men in a vehicle when they suddenly opened fire on them on the road.

Unfortunately, the woman who was selling at a corner of the road was hit by a bullet and died instantly.

The Coordinator of Operation Delta Hawk, David Tonwe, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said the team was chasing after a car without a plate number after the driver refused to stop.

The team fired at the vehicle but unfortunately, an unidentified woman was hit by the bullet, killing her on the spot.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa weeks ago launched ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ at the Police Headquarters in Asaba and urged residents of the state to assist in tracking down criminals and their collaborators.

The governor said security operatives have given their best in the fight against cultism, herders and farmers clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other heinous crimes, adding that Operation Delta Hawk is to assist in this regard.