COVID-19: Lagos Govt Advises Residents To Avoid Spread During Yuletide

The Lagos State Government has advised residents not to be carried away by the euphoria of the yuletide and ignore necessary safety protocols that can help curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, following the second wave of the pandemic.

The Lagos Chief Resilience Officer (CRO), Arc. Gbolahan Oki, stated this on Thursday in Alausa, on the plans to implementing State resilience strategies towards curbing the spread of the deadly virus, especially during the yuletide.

He maintained that the spread of the deadly virus in the second wave can be curtailed through strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety guidelines and other regulations issued by the health authorities, warning residents to remain resilient and genuinely committed to fighting the deadly disease.

“We can jointly fight Coronavirus to a standstill; we can stop its second coming if we are determined as a people. What we need to do is to follow all government regulations and COVID-19 safety protocols in our homes, public places, motor garages and parks, especially during this festive period. We were extremely lucky that the Lagos State Government put up a good strategy that was so effective during the first experience. I, therefore, urge our people not to be unnecessarily carried away by the euphoria of this season to ignore those safety protocols, we must join hands with the State government to stop the spread of the deadly virus in our State,” Oki said.

While reiterating that not many countries of the world were as lucky and successful as Lagos State in the strategies adopted to fight the pandemic during the first outbreak, the Chief Resilience Officer urged the residents to support the State Government in consolidating the gains earlier recorded to curb a further spread in public places.

Architect Oki urged Lagosians to stay relentless in observing all safety regulations including; regular washing of hands with soap and running water, use of nose masks, physical distancing, use of alcohol-based sanitisers, temperature checks, as well as staying at home when coughing or noticing any other strange health symptoms.

“As we celebrate this Christmas and New year, let us remember to wash our hands from time to time, use alcohol-based sanitisers, avoid crowded places, observe physical distancing, stay away from when we are not well, use our nose masks every time, and observe other safety measures in public places. This season will go and many seasons will come, but that can only happen if we are alive and healthy, so let’s stay to be resilient, let’s stay healthy, let’s be safety-conscious’’ Oki warned

Commending Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for showing good leadership in the fight against the deadly COVID–19 pandemic, the LASRO boss assured that his agency, with the support of the State government, would continue to implement policies and resilience strategies towards ensuring that the residents, institutions, communities and businesses in the State remain resilient in the face of any challenge.

“The State government is committed to building a new Lagos that will meet the vision of its founding fathers” Oki stated.