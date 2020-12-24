Renew Your Faith In This Govt To Make A Lasting Difference, Buhari Tells Nigerians At Christmas

President Muhammadu Buhari wants Nigerians to use the season of goodwill and joy to renew their faith in the ability of the present administration to make a lasting difference in their lives.

He made the remark on Thursday in his message of the nation on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebrations in various parts of the country.

The President who acknowledged that the country was facing various challenges noted that they were beyond the simplistic options being debated.

He, however, gave an assurance that the Federal Government would remain focused on following the complex, multi-dimensional route to reduce the incidents of insecurity to the barest minimum.

President Buhari stressed the need for people to live and move freely without let or hindrance, noting that security was also crucial for the growth of the economy.

He said the worthy values of the Christmas season such as joy, peace, hope, love, goodwill, and imminent salvation, were very much needed at this time to overcome the challenges facing the country.

President Buhari added that the social intervention measures and other economic policies of the government have begun to yield positive results, even at modest rates.

He congratulated Nigerians, especially the Christians, and urged them to celebrate while observing all the non-pharmaceutical measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Read the full text of the President’s message to the nation below: