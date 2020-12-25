Churches In Kaduna Hold Christmas Service Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Christians in Kaduna State on Friday joined their counterparts all over the world to celebrate Christmas with praise and thanksgiving.

However, Christmas services in many of the churches in the state capital were a little different compared to years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church services that were usually attended by hundreds of worshippers during a special day like that of Christmas were capped down to prevent the spread of the disease.

Channels Television monitored the services held at the Saint Michael’s Anglican Cathedral and the Saint John’s Catholic Church in Kaduna metropolis.

Hand sanitising points were set up at the entrances, while worshippers were compelled to wear facemasks and observe social distancing to curtail the spread of the disease.

Some additional church service protocols were also enforced throughout the services to help ensure the safety of members.

In his Christmas message, the Bishop of Kaduna Anglican Diocese, Most Reverend Timothy Yahaya, stressed the need for Nigerians to shun acts that could lead to a further spread of the virus.

The clergyman was, however, hopeful that Nigeria and the world, in general, would overcome the pandemic one day.

He challenged Nigerian leaders and the people to imbibe the spirit of humility and love to one another, as exemplified by Jesus Christ who showed love and compassion to mankind.

Reverend Yahaya was also hopeful that the current security and socio-economic challenges ravaging the country were surmountable with the collective effort of all citizens and the government.

See more pictures below: