Driver Flees As Petrol Tanker Falls, Spills Content On Lagos Road

A petrol tanker has fallen around the Sunrise area of Tincan, in Lagos State, spilling its content on the ground with the driver of the vehicle at large

Confirming the incident on Friday via Twitter, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said agency response team and other responders are firmly on the ground to curtail any secondary incident.

“Efforts are ongoing by the owners of the tanker to transload the remaining contents; however the driver Of the tanker has fled the scene, therefore, making it difficult to locate the owners,” LASEMA said.

“Officials of NUPENG are doing everything within their purview to facilitate the transloading. The agency response team and other responders are firmly on the ground to curtail any secondary incident.”

The truck was said to have upturned after the driver rammed into a pothole around 7.30 am, and the content being conveyed to a destination in the state, spilt on the road.

