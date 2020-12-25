Fire Guts Building In Ikeja GRA

Tragedy struck on Friday in the Ikeja Government Residential Area of Lagos when a two-storey building was gutted by fire.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), which confirmed the incident via Twitter, said the incident occurred on No 11 Sowemimo Street.

“The Agency’s response team arrived at the aforementioned address which consists of a two-storey building belonging to HAK Air Limited,” LASEMA said.

“Investigation conducted suggests that the fire Started from the Static Inverter used for Solar panel in the building. The fire has been subdued with the combined effort of the Agency’s FIRE team and @LAG_FireService.”

Channels Television learned that no life was lost in the unfortunate incident.

See photos below: