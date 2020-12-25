Gbajabiamila Condoles With Families Of Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Lemu, Kwankwaso

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed his condolence to the Lemu family over the death of a renowned Islamic scholar, jurist and educationist, Sheikh Ahmed Lemu.

The Speaker said Sheikh Lemu, who passed away recently, led an exemplary life.

He said the life and time of Sheikh Lemu, a onetime Grand Khadi of Niger State, were full of service to humanity, noting that the late Sheikh was an embodiment of peace and unity.

Gbajabiamila said the late Sheikh Lemu would be remembered for his contributions to Islam as a religion and in the education sector not only in Niger State but also in the entire country.

Similarly, Gbajabiamila condoled the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso over the passing away of Alhaji Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, his father.

He said Alhaji Kwankwaso, who was the Makaman Karaye, lived a fulfilled life, saying it is painful for one to lose his father.

The Speaker sent his condolences to the Government and people of Niger State, especially members of the Lemu family, as well as Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over the two separate losses.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant the souls of Sheikh Lemu and Musa Kwankwaso eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.