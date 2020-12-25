Insecurity: Citizens Have Nowhere To Turn To – Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has lamented the spate of insecurity in the country, saying Nigerians have nowhere to turn to.

In his 2020 Christmas message titled, ‘A nation in search of vindication’, on Friday, Bishop Kukah said the country’s inability to feed itself is one of the most dangerous signs of state failure and a trigger to violence.

“As our country drifts almost rudderless, we seem like people travelling without maps, without destination and with neither Captain nor Crew. Citizens have nowhere to turn to,” he said,

“Our country’s inability to feed itself is one of the most dangerous signs of state failure and a trigger to violence.”

While accusing President Buhari of nepotism, the cleric said there could have been a coup if a non-northern Muslim president does a fraction of what Buhari did.

According to him, President Buhari’s administration was institutionalising northern hegemony by “reducing others in public life to second-class status”.

“This government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness.

“The spilling of this blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension. Are we going to remain hogtied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country?

“President Buhari deliberately sacrificed the dreams of those who voted for him to what seemed like a programme to stratify and institutionalise northern hegemony. He has pursued this self-defeating and alienating policy at the expense of greater national cohesion.

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-Northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and gotten away with it,” he added.