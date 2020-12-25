Let Us Remember Our Armed Forces, Atiku Says In Christmas Message

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the Christmas celebrations in the country, urging them to remember men of the Armed Forces who risked their lives in protecting citizens

He made the call on Friday in his special message via Twitter.

“Let us remember our fellow citizens, the men and women of our armed forces, some of whom have paid the supreme sacrifice this year fighting to protect us from terrorist attacks, banditry, kidnapping and other threats that are rearing their ugly heads across the country against our national security,” he said.

While calling on the citizens to pray for Nigeria amid the numerous security challenges in the challenges, the ex-Vice President said a lot more can be achieved in unity.

To Atiku, Nigerians should “inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbours into the nation’s consciousness this season.”

“Merry Christmas to our Christian brothers and sisters as well as other Nigerians. I urge all Nigerians to seize the opportunity of another Christmas celebration to rededicate themselves and remain steadfast in prayers, which have an immense impact on the peace, security, unity and stability of our dear nation.

“It is important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for our neighbours into the nation’s consciousness this season and be intentional in thinking good thoughts and sowing even better actions to make our country better and greater today and for all times as the revival of the country’s glory is everyone’s responsibility,” he added.

