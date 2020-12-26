EPL: Ten-Man Villa Beat Crystal Palace To Move Into Top Six

Aston Villa’s transformation from just staying up on the final day of last season to contending for Europe continued on Saturday as they held on a man down for the full second half to beat Crystal Palace 3-0.

The win moved Villa into the top six on the English Premier League table.

The Eagles were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool last weekend and got off to another dreadful start as Bertrand Traore turned in the rebound after Vicente Guaita saved Ollie Watkins’s first effort.

A tussle between Tyrone Mings and Wilfried Zaha resulted in a yellow card for both and moments later when Mings blocked off Zaha, the England international was dismissed in first-half stoppage time.

However, Villa soaked up the pressure and the 10 men extended their lead when Kortney Hause forced the ball home from close range after Watkins’s header came off the bar.

Watkins also played a part in the third as he teed up Anwar El Ghazi to fire in off the far post for his fourth goal in four games.

