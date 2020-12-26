NCDC Asks Nigerians To Celebrate Responsibly, Reports Four More COVID-19 Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has called on Nigerians to celebrate responsibly in the festive season and remember that the country has yet to win the fight against COVID-19.

This call became necessary following the report of four more deaths related to complications from the disease in parts of the country on Christmas Day.

In a late-night tweet on Friday, the NCDC disclosed that 712 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the country.

As the country begins to see a second wave of the pandemic, it says one state reported over 350 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and four states recorded at least 20 cases, while 14 others had not up to 20 new infections.

Lagos has the highest number of single-day infections – 388, and is trailed by FCT – 77, Kwara – 39, Katsina – 35, Bauchi – 33, and Plateau – 22.

Others are Ogun – 18, Akwa Ibom – 16, Delta – 13, Kaduna – 12, Osun – 12, Yobe – 11, Sokoto – 10, Kebbi – eight, Enugu – six, Edo – five, Ondo – three, Niger – two, Kano – one, and Oyo – one.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria to 82,747, while 70,239 cases have been discharged and 1,246 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.

Disturbed by the alarming rate of increase in the number of new cases after an initial relaxation of restrictions, authorities in various states have begun to re-enforce them.

Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had insisted that the 12am-4am curfew remained in force.

The PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, had in a briefing on Thursday announced new protocols as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease, including the closure of bars and clubs in various parts of the country.

He asked the security agencies to enforce the protocols on the use of face masks and physical distancing, as well as called for a delay in the resumption of schools until at least January 18, 2021.

Dr Aliyu directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to work from home and asked the permanent secretaries in the respective ministries to enforce the order.

As authorities enforce these directives, Christians trooped out on Friday morning to attend the Christmas service.

However, the occasion is being celebrated in an unusual way as worshippers wear facemasks and observe social distancing in churches opened for service.

