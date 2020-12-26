Advertisement

NCDC Asks Nigerians To Celebrate Responsibly, Reports Four More COVID-19 Deaths

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated December 26, 2020
A file photo of NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has called on Nigerians to celebrate responsibly in the festive season and remember that the country has yet to win the fight against COVID-19.

This call became necessary following the report of four more deaths related to complications from the disease in parts of the country on Christmas Day.

In a late-night tweet on Friday, the NCDC disclosed that 712 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the country.

As the country begins to see a second wave of the pandemic, it says one state reported over 350 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and four states recorded at least 20 cases, while 14 others had not up to 20 new infections.

Lagos has the highest number of single-day infections – 388, and is trailed by FCT – 77, Kwara – 39, Katsina – 35, Bauchi – 33, and Plateau – 22.

Others are Ogun – 18, Akwa Ibom – 16, Delta – 13, Kaduna – 12, Osun – 12, Yobe – 11, Sokoto – 10, Kebbi – eight, Enugu – six, Edo – five, Ondo – three, Niger – two, Kano – one, and Oyo – one.

 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria to 82,747, while 70,239 cases have been discharged and 1,246 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.

Disturbed by the alarming rate of increase in the number of new cases after an initial relaxation of restrictions, authorities in various states have begun to re-enforce them.

Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had insisted that the 12am-4am curfew remained in force.

The PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, had in a briefing on Thursday announced new protocols as part of measures to curb the spread of the disease, including the closure of bars and clubs in various parts of the country.

He asked the security agencies to enforce the protocols on the use of face masks and physical distancing, as well as called for a delay in the resumption of schools until at least January 18, 2021.

Dr Aliyu directed civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to work from home and asked the permanent secretaries in the respective ministries to enforce the order.

As authorities enforce these directives, Christians trooped out on Friday morning to attend the Christmas service.

However, the occasion is being celebrated in an unusual way as worshippers wear facemasks and observe social distancing in churches opened for service.

See the confirmed cases by state below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos28,1923,09424,860238
FCT10,7663,8016,86996
Kaduna4,8045634,19150
Plateau4,4594054,01836
Oyo3,8784403,39246
Rivers3,3281823,08363
Edo2,819792,627113
Ogun2,4491832,23234
Kano2,1342491,82560
Delta1,868821,73749
Ondo1,798671,69041
Katsina1,5702701,27327
Enugu1,382281,33321
Kwara1,3792541,09431
Gombe1,24825995633
Ebonyi1,097301,03730
Osun1,0043694523
Abia9831695710
Bauchi94511881314
Borno7894870536
Imo7482271412
Nasarawa66532332913
Benue5244446911
Bayelsa5197742121
Akwa Ibom429733479
Niger4099630013
Ekiti409113926
Jigawa3895232611
Adamawa3559623821
Anambra3071427419
Sokoto2906420917
Taraba211271777
Yobe187561238
Cross River166639112
Kebbi163111448
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032


