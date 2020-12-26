Nursing Mother Abducted In Jigawa

Gunmen have kidnapped a nursing mother, leaving behind the one-month-old baby in Gujungu town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the residence of one Basiru Haruna and whisked away his 23-year-old wife, Habashiyya Haruna at about 2 am on Saturday.

Confirming this to Channels Television, the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abdu Jinjiri, said that the incident was only reported after about eight hours, making it difficult for the police to trace the kidnappers.

“We received a report from one Alhaji Alasan Audu, the father of the Kidnapped, victim telling us that his daughter Habashiya has been kidnapped around 2 am, and that the husband who became scared fled into the bush until after 8 am,” Jinjiri said.

“Reporting late doesn’t help. How can the police rescue the victim when the criminals have left for over eight hours? People must learn to report to the police early. And for the husband to run away and leave his wife and baby behind, that creates a lot of doubts.”

“The success behind the kidnapped case of Alhaji Bronco who was kidnapped in Jahun and was released the same day was as a result of reporting early. So, please I call on the general public to report incidents immediately,” he added.

Similarly, the police spokesman also confirmed the killing of two police officers, adding that one Constable sustained an injury on Christmas day, in Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

This is coming less than a week after some gunmen killed a police officer who was trying to rescue some kidnapped victims in Maigatari Local Government.

“Based on intelligence, the police got to know of the presence of kidnappers at Kargo Fulani settlement in Garki LGA, who are terrorizing Gumel emirate.

“In this regard, a Joint Operation of Police Divisions under Gumel Area Command was organized. On 25/12/2020, as early as 3:00 am the team descended on the settlement.

“Unfortunately, the hoodlums opened fire on the police from their hiding places. This led to a serious gun battle. Eventually, the hoodlums killed two Senior Police Officers and injured another Constable. However, the Police also killed one of the hoodlums,” he added.