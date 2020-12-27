Advertisement

5.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Turkey

Updated December 27, 2020
A map of Turkey used to illustrate the story.
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Turkey on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, with initial reports indicating no immediate casualties.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said there were no reports of material damage or casualties so far.

The USGS said the quake was registered in the Sivrice district in Elazig province at 0637 GMT and struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Turkish government’s disaster agency AFAD reported a lower magnitude of 5.3 for the quake.

Turkey is situated in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones.

A magnitude 6.8 quake hit Elazig in January, killing more than 40 people.

In November, a powerful 7.0 magnitude quake hit the Aegean Sea, killing 114 people and wounding more than 1,000.

