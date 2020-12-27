Advertisement

Abducted Kaduna PFN Chairman, Wife Regain Freedom

Channels Television  
Updated December 27, 2020
A file photo of abducted PFN Chairman in Kaduna State, Apostle Emmanuel Bako, and his wife Mrs Cindy.

 

The kidnapped chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Kaduna State, Apostle Emmanuel Bako and his wife, Cindy have regained freedom from their abductors.

The cleric and his wife were kidnapped on Friday Evening at Albarka praying camp in Jema’a Local Government.

But in a statement on Sunday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the PFN chairman and his wife had been released.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his relief and happiness over the development and offered his best wishes to the cleric and his wife.



More on Headlines

Yuletide: Third Mainland Bridge To Be Reopened Midnight

‘No Life Lost’: LASEMA Says As Fire Guts Ketu Plank Market

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Seals Landmark, Rumors Night Club, Others

Women Affairs Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV