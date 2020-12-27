Nigerian Artiste Biglo Is Dead

Popular Nigerian artiste, Biglo, has died.

According to close friends, he died on Christmas day.

While the cause of his death is yet to confirmed, reports say he died after battling kidney disease.

Biglo was popular especially in the early 2000s with hits such as Delicious featuring fellow musician, 2shotz.

Tributes have been pouring in from friends and colleagues.

“Dear BIGLO, heard the sad news last night you passed away. You fought bravely all the way but GOD Almighty knows best. We’ll keep the fire burning. Rest in peace, bro,” Jazzman Olofin wrote in a post on Instagram.

His death came around the same time that veteran Nollywood filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, died.

Ejiro died in the early hours of Christmas day from a seizure. He had just concluded directing his new movie on Christmas Eve.