SERAP Asks Buhari, Governors To Disclose Security Votes For 2021

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to disclose the security votes for their states in 2021.

SERAP in a statement issued on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, called for measures to be put in place to prevent the misuse and embezzlement of public funds in the name of security votes.

“Disclose details of proposed ‘security votes’ spending in your 2021 appropriation bills to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians, and to explain the measures your governments are putting in place to prevent the misuse and embezzlement of public funds in the name of security votes,” the statement partly read.

“In the wake of the abduction of over 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, and ongoing security challenges in several parts of the country, the time has come to demonstrate transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds meant to secure people’s lives and property.”

The group noted that while the authorities may keep certain matters of operational secrets from the people in the name of national security, there is no constitutional or legal basis to hide basic information on public spending from the people.

According to Oluwadare, Nigerian leaders should be honest to the citizens amid the numerous security challenges in the country.

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: