Those Calling Nigeria A ‘Failed State’ Are Ignorant, Says Governor Sule

Channels Television  
Updated December 27, 2020

 

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has dismissed reports from an international publication describing Nigeria as drifting towards a failed state.

Governor Sule who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics described the allegation as one borne out of ignorance and a deliberate ploy to dent the image of the nation.

He believes that although much more still needs to be done especially in the area of security, the country has significantly improved.

