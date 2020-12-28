Police Arrest 35-Year-Old Woman Over Abduction, Trafficking Of Teenage Girls

Police authorities in Ogun State have apprehended a 35-year-old suspected human trafficking kingpin, Comfort Innocent over the abduction and trafficking of two under-aged girls.

The police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi told Channels Television that the arrest of the suspect followed a report by one Oluwaseun Aduratola and one Sakirat Fasasi both residents of Siun town in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state who reported that the suspect abducted their daughters namely Blessing Aduratola 15 and Hasisat Fasasi 16.

They further explained that the suspect who is a notorious human trafficker is about taking the two girls to Libya where they will be forced into prostitution.

The police spokesperson added that following this, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba division Mathew Ediae swung into action with his detectives, and through intelligence-driven investigation, they succeeded in arresting the suspect.

He said that on interrogation, the suspect confessed been a human trafficker and that she has been into the business for a long time.

“She confessed further that her husband is based in Italy while she stays in Nigeria recruiting young girls and sending them to her husband in Italy en route Libya where they will be used as prostitutes.

“Concerning the two girls she recently abducted, she confessed that the two of them had been taken to Kaduna State from where they will be transported to Libya,” the police spokesperson explained.

The two victims according to him have been rescued from Kaduna State by the police.