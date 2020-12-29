PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19 Surge, Dozens Gather At NIMC For NIN

Dozens of people gathered on Tuesday at the headquarters of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Lagos and Abuja, to register for their National Identification Number (NIN).

The crowd defied the surge in COVID-19 infections in the country and struggled on long queues at the main entrance of the NIMC offices in the nation’s capital and also in Abuja.

This comes as the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, issued a two-week ultimatum to all telecommunications operators in the country to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without National Identification Number.

See photos of the crowd below…