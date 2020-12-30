Advertisement

From ‘Fem’ To ‘Jowo’, Davido Now Has Fans Shouting Tule For N2m

Rejoice Ewodage  
Updated December 30, 2020

 

Nigerian pop star, Davido has given fans a new assignment with what he has called the #TuleChallenge.

The challenge involves people mimicking a video in which the singer had posted days earlier where he was heard shouting the word Tule.

But what has got fans more excited to participate is the two million naira giveaway prize attached to the challenge.

 

See Davido’s video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

 

We’re not sure what #Tule really means but it appears Davido invented the slang to shade his ‘haters’.

This comes days after his alleged altercation with Twice as Tall singer, Burna Boy.

Both singers were alleged to have had the altercation in Ghana over the weekend.

The incident caused a stir on social media with some shading both artistes.

Davido later went on to hint that he might stop doing music.

But in what appears to be him getting his ‘mojo’ back, the singer has now thrown the challenge to fans and the response so far is evidence of the #fanlove.

 

For some, however, its just for the hustle (who wouldn’t want to end the year with a whooping two million naira just for a few seconds of shouting).

See some of the responses below.

 

 

As expected, you can’t separate humour from Nigerians.

 



More on Entertainment

Harry And Meghan’s Son Reveals ‘American Accent’ On Podcast

US Actress Loughlin Released From Prison

Neymar In New Controversy Over New Year Party Rumors

Davido Tweets About Quitting Music After Alleged Fight With Burna Boy

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV