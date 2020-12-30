Suspect Linked To Kidnap Of German National Arrested After 32 Months

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of an armourer of a syndicate alleged to have kidnapped a German national and killed one police officer in the state.

This comes about three years after 59-year-old Kreser Krank Michael of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company was abducted at a construction site along the Madobi Road in Kano.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Habu Sani, announced the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Wednesday.

He identified the arrested suspect as one Abubakar Ismail of Wangara village in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of the state.

Sani explained that the suspect was arrested by the police on December 19, 32 months after the incident.

He also revealed that the suspect led a team of combined security operatives to an armoury in a village where one AK-47 rifle, a single-barrel gun, and a revolver gun were recovered.

“The suspect confessed to the crime and confessed that the syndicate has been terrorising Rimin Gado, Gwarzo, Karaye, Kiru, Rano, Bebeji Tudun Wada, and other neighbouring states, including Kaduna and Katsina for over five years,” the statement said.

The police commissioner added that the suspect also named other members of the syndicate who perpetrated the crime.

According to him, a discrete investigation is in progress and the police are making efforts to arrest the other members of the syndicate.