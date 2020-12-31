Advertisement
27-Year-Old Nigerian Killed In Ireland
A twenty-seven-year-old Nigerian, George Nkencho, has been killed in Ireland.
The Nigerians In Diaspora (NIDCOM) disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday.
It is unclear what led to the controversial killing of Nkencho, but Channels Television learned the victim was killed by a police officer.
Reacting to the incident, NIDCOM Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condemned the killing, describing it as callous and wicked.
Dabiri-Erewa, who was apparently disturbed by the killing, called for a full, thorough and fair investigation into the matter.
While calling for calm and patience, the NIDCOM boss asked the “obviously enraged Nigerian community in Ireland to exercise patience and await the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incident.”
READ ALSO: Nigerian Politicians Need To Be Born Again To Embrace Democracy – Okutepa
She also commiserated with the Nkencho family and the Nigerian community in Ireland over the killing of George, praying to God to give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.
Meanwhile, the African Advocacy Network Ireland (AANI) has expressed shock to learn about the callous shooting dead of George Nkencho on Wednesday, December 30.
According to the group, the circumstances surrounding the killing of a mentally challenged young man has enraged the African community and demanded a full independent public inquiry.
SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:
DABIRI-EREWA DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR NIGERIAN KILLED IN IRELAND
Abuja, December 31, 2020: Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman /CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned in strong terms the killing of Mr George Nkencho, a 27-year-old Nigerian in Ireland.
In a statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations, described the death of a young Nigerian by a Police officer as callous and wicked.
Dabiri-Erewa, who was apparently disturbed by the killing, called for a full, thorough, and fair investigation into the matter.
She appealed to the obviously enraged Nigerian community in Ireland to exercise patience and await the outcome of an investigation into the unfortunate incident.
The NIDCOM boss condoled with the family of Nkencho and the Nigerian community in Ireland over the killing of George and prayed God to give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.
Already, the African Advocacy Network Ireland (AANI) has expressed shock to learn about the callous shooting dead of George Nkencho on Wednesday, December 30.
The group said the circumstances surrounding the killing of a mentally challenged young man has enraged the African community and demanded a full independent public inquiry.
Signed.
Abdur-Rahman Balogun
Head, Media and Public Relations NIDCOM
Abuja