Buhari To Address Nigerians On January 1

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation, the Presidency said on Thursday.

The information was relayed via a statement by spokesman Garba Shehu.

According to Shehu, the broadcast will commence at 7 am.

“Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively, for the broadcast,” the statement said.

The President earlier on Thursday signed the 2021 appropriation bill into law.