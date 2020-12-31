Taraba PDP Calls For Unity, Vows Not To Tolerate Anti-Party Activity

The Peoples Democratic Party in Taraba state says it will henceforth not tolerate any anti-party activity by its members

At a meeting held in Wukari for its southern Taraba stakeholders on Thursday, chairman of the party Colonel Agbu Kefas Rtd says the move is to restore discipline and foster unity among members.

While reiterating that the leadership structure of the party would be followed strictly, the chairman calls for 100% loyalty to the party against individual loyalty.

Kefas insists that factional PDP or intraparty conflict will not exist or be tolerated.

He also assured that PDP as a party will not die in Taraba as it has since the inception of the state reigned.

”This party by the grace of God will restore back the discipline that has been on ground,” he said.

”There will be no more anti-party and we will not tolerate it, I say again, there will be no more anti-party

”There will be measures against anti-party and leadership structure of the party would be followed strictly from the state level to the zonal level. We are planning orientation and seminars for all newly elected executives so that they will know what they are supposed to do and know that their loyalty is to the party must be 100% and not to individuals.

” Every member of the party is important and dear to all as channels of communication will be followed strictly.”

According to him, ”There will be no inter-party conflicts, no factions and regular meetings will be held to ensure meaningful contributions to governance in Taraba.

” We are also here to assure party members in the southern Taraba zone that PDP will not die in this state.”

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku who is also from the zone acknowledges the challenges ahead of the party, adding that mending of fences is a necessity for progress.

Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House Administration, Haruna Gbana, the governor added that mechanisms are on ground to handle grievances of party members as they seek to have a stress free political atmosphere in Taraba State.

”I am pleading with all party supporters and stalwarts to come together to unite and reunite for a common goal,” he said.

”If we indeed want to go far in Taraba state, we must have to work together on the same page as everyone is essential.”

A former senator and Minister of labour and productivity, Joel Ikenya also bemoaned internal wrangling in the party urging that such meetings can foster unity and progress among party members.

Also speaking the Chairman Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) in Taraba, Bala Bako, said injustice is the root cause of anti-party activities and should be tackled effectively.

While urging party members to avoid the pull-down syndrome among politicians from the zone, the ALGON chairman called for more powers to be given to local government chairmen who should be seen as party commanding officers in their domains.

For now, party members in the central and northern zones of Taraba state are hopeful that such gesture will be extended to them for better understanding of what they stand to work for and where their loyalty lies.