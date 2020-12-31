Troops Kill Several Bandits In Kaduna LGA

Troops of the Nigerian military have killed several bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that feedback from military authorities reported that the air platform of Operation Thunder Storm after flying over several locations in Giwa and Igabi local government areas, sighted armed bandits with several herds of cattle at the northwest of Kuduru Forest in Birnin Gwari local government area.

The air platform, according to him, engaged the bandits and subsequently killed several of them, with some of the cattle also affected.

He explained that some rustled cattle were affected following an air offensive by the air component of Operation Thunder Strike, a Defence Headquarters response to banditry in some locations in the state.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the air platform is still conducting aggressive fighting patrols to criminal hideouts in the general area as well as the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has commended the hard work of the military and other security agencies in the fight against banditry.