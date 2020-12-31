Umahi Approves Promotion Of Civil Servants In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has approved the promotion of civil servants in Ebonyi State.

Read Full Statement Below:

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

December 31, 2020

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE has again, graciously approved the promotion of civil servants in Ebonyi State based on available vacancy and this is to commence from 2021.

The Governor explained that promotion is based on vacancy created by those retired or other occurrences which may have caused a vacancy in the service.

Furthermore, Governor Umahi directs heads of different MDAs’ to immediately commence a compilation of all vacancies in their MDAs and schedule for a written promotion examination which will be the determinant of those to be promoted.

Francis Nwaze

Special Assistant to the Governor

(Media and Publicity)