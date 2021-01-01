Advertisement

APC Caretaker Committee Lists Plans For 2021

Channels Television  
Updated January 1, 2021
The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed its plans for the new year.

John Akpan Udoedehe, the National Secretary, in a statement on Friday, said so far, CECPC has recorded some achievements within the limitation of the timeframe accorded it.

The image-maker stated that having attained the approval for membership registration, the party will undertake the exercise from 25th January 2021

He further stated that the CECPC is fully set to conduct a total congress for the Party at all levels through a fair and transparent process of electing officials for the various organs of the party that will culminate in its National Convention.

Udoedehe said the leadership is working to create a member-centered party structure, one that guarantees the full participation of all members and accord privileges to members’ trust.

He added that recognising time is against the APC, the leadership is doubling its efforts to meet up with the tasks ahead in 2021.

The scribe assured all members of CECPC’s commitment to lead the process of political change in Nigeria.

