Dbanj, Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Nigerian Music star, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as Dbanj has announced the birth of a baby girl by his wife.

The Kokomaster broke the exciting news on his verified Instagram handle @iambangalee on Friday, New Year’s Day.

Sharing a series of the pregnancy shoot of his wife and a picture of himself holding the baby, Dbanj penned a long emotional message appreciating God for the arrival of the newborn.

He also praised his wife, who he described as a strong woman, and teased his elder child saying – ‘Zane your Little sister is here.’

As I Hold My Daughter, My Own babylet In my Arms On This Day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11

And to my Beautiful Wife Lineo, I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still Taking care of all of us.

You are wonderful love and a Rare Gem 💎 I’m grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with.

I love you. Happy New year. 2021 is full of GRACE 🚀🚀🚀🚀🙏🙏🙏🙏 Zane your Little sister is here!

D’banj earlier in 2018 lost his first son, Daniel D Third, in a drowning incident at his home in Lagos.

The incident got huge reactions after the music star posted a black background on his Instagram page with the caption: “Trying times but my God is Always and Forever Faithful.”

He later in 2019 welcomed another baby boy as he took to his Instagram page in October to show his fans that he is on babysitting duty.