New Year Message: 2020 Was One Of The Most Trying Years For Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari had admitted that 2020 was one of the most trying years for the country but remained thankful for the start of another year.

“While acknowledging that 2020 was a very tough year, we saw this year put to test our national resilience and ability to survive these tough times and also gave renewed hope that we will again brave any storms that lay ahead in 2021 and beyond,” Buhari said in his New Year message to Nigerians on Friday morning, admitting that the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a massive blow to the world.

But for the resilient spirit of Nigerians, Buhari argued, the challenges of 2020 would have been way too much for the country.

While mourning the passing away of some Nigerians in the past year, the 78-year-old Nigerian leader recalled that many pundits did not believe the country would survive when it got independence from Britain in 1960.

“Yet, here we are, 61 years by the next anniversary in October, and not only are we here, we are standing tall in the comity of nations as one country united under the will of God and also actively growing that indivisible Nigerian spirit that has enabled us, year after year, decade after decade, to weather all stormy waters and emerge stronger and better where others have fallen and disintegrated. This nation, this Nigeria will survive and thrive,” he added.

Despite raising concerns about Nigeria’s security challenges, the Nigerian leader said he holds no grudges against Nigerians who feel his administration hasn’t made enough progress in the past five years, especially as it relates to insecurity.

“Nevertheless, I call upon all Nigerians to carefully recall the circumstances of our coming to office, the facts on the ground, and the resources at our disposal since 2015 with the accomplishments of this administration,” President Buhari said.