Nigerians Observe New Year Ceremony Despite COVID-19 Restrictions

Nigerians trooped out in their numbers to observe the New Year cermony and ushered in 2021 in various churches across the country.

Although the Federal Government and several state government had issued stern warnings over large gatherings due to the surge in COVID-19, other states reeled out safety guidelines for worship centres to operate.

Many churches including the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Living Faith Church, Daystar Christian Centre, the Covenant Nation (TCN) and a host of worship centres had earlier said they will conduct their 2020 crossover service virtually.

Below are photos from the crossover service: