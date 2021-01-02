Air Force Destroys New Boko Haram Settlement In Borno

The Air Task Force of the Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a new Boko Haram settlement in Borno State.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Major-General, John Enenche, the latest feat was achieved on January 1 at Mana Waji of the state.

“Air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole have continued to deal decisive blows on terrorist elements operating in the North East Zone of the Country with the elimination of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destruction of their structures and logistics store,” the statement read in part.

“The airstrikes, which were executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, were carried out after series of aerial surveillance missions revealed that the new settlement was being used to store their weapons and logistics items and as well as plan and stage attacks. On sighting the NAF aircraft, the insurgents were seen fleeing the location.

“Consequently, in a preemptive move, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the new location in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and logistics stores. Several insurgents were also neutralized in the process”.