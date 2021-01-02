Nigerian Navy Re-equips Headquarters In Borno After Boko Haram Invasion

The Nigerian Navy says it is re-equipping its operational headquarters in Baga town of Borno State, looted by Boko Haram.

The Baga Naval Base was dislodged in December 2018 after a fierce battle with the Boko Haram insurgents.

This is according to the Chief of Training and Operations of the Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Ibikunle Taiwo Olaiya.

Olaiya represented the Chief of Naval Staff at a new year get together with troops in a make-shift base in Maiduguri.

Read Also: Air Force Destroys New Boko Haram Settlement In Borno

The naval chief praised the efforts of personnel during the attack which according to him “allowed personnel of sister services and paramilitary then based in Baga to withdraw safely including many civilians.”

He also revealed that two years after the dislodgement, some personnel are still missing in action, but assures that the faultlines that led to the overrunning of the base have been studied and corrected to avoid a reoccurrence.