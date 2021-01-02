NIN: FG Releases Policy For SIM Replacement

The Federal Government has released a policy for telecommunication service subscribers to replace lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged SIM cards using their National Identification Numbers (NINs).

This policy according to National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to reduce the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise of retrieving lost SIM cards.

According to the NCC, subscribers must present their National Identification Numbers for their SIM cards to be replaced.

The National Identity Management Commission will also verify the National Identification Numbers presented by subscribers before Mobile Network Operators replace such SIM cards.

See the full statement below…

The Federal Government’s drive to ensure all Subscriber registrations are linked with National Identification Numbers (NINs) is moving forward and all stakeholders in the industry are working together to ensure the process is carried out as seamlessly as possible.

The Government would like to seize this opportunity to sincerely appreciate Nigerians for the understanding and commitment demonstrated towards ensuring the overall success of this exercise.

The Ministerial Task Force under the Chairmanship of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy set up a Technical Committee made up of representatives of:

1. Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC);

2. National Identity Management Commission (NIMC);

3.The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON); and

4. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

The Technical Committee is charged with the operationalisation of the process to ensure an expedited linkage of all SIM Registration Records with NIN.

Based on recommendations of the Technical Committee, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has approved a SIM Replacement Policy for subscribers whose SIMs have been lost, stolen, misplaced, or damaged subject to the following conditions:

i) That the subscriber present a NIN;

ii) That an effective verification of the NIN is carried out by NIMC; and

iii) That the relevant Guidelines and Regulations of NCC concerning SIM Replacement are fully adhered to.

This policy is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to reduce the burden on subscribers and simplify the exercise. It is aimed at enabling telecommunications service users who need to replace their damaged, stolen or misplaced SIMs to re-establish access to telecom services.

Signed

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde

Director, Public Affairs

NCC

Signed

Mr. Kayode Adegoke

Head, Corporate Communication

NIMC