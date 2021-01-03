Rivers Govt Directs Schools To Reopen On Monday

The Rivers State government has directed private and public schools in the state to reopen on Monday.

This was announced by the Permanent Secretary at the Rivers State Ministry of Education, Chidi Adiele, in a statement on Sunday.

According to Adiele, all schools in Rivers are to resume academic activities on January 4 for the completion of the first term academic session.

He explained that the directive was issued with the approval of the state governor, Nyesom Wike, in line with the school calendar published in August 2020.

The government, however, warned the schools to maintain all COVID-19 protocols, including the wearing of face masks and the use of hand sanitisers.

It also asked them to introduce staggered classes for morning and afternoon in order to avoid overcrowding of the schools.

Read the full statement below: