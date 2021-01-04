Family Of Teenager Who Accused Ogun Commissioner Of Sexual Harassment Withdraws Case

The family of Melojuekun Barakat, a teenager allegedly sexually harassed by the Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, has withdrawn the allegation.

The father of 16-year-old Barakat, Monsuru Melojuejun has expressed his desire to discontinue with the case against the commissioner.

In a viral video on social media, the victim’s father said he is not interested in pressing further the matter further, begging Nigerians and international community and the media to support him by laying the matter to rest.

“I am the biological father to Melojuekun Barakat, who was in the news recently about a sexual harassment between her and the current Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State in person of Hon Abiodun Abudu-Balogun,” he said.

“I want to thank the media for their doggedness and aggressive support to make sure justice prevail. I am using this opportunity to also thank the international community, well-meaning Nigerians and all Ogun State indigenes that showed their love and encouragement to this matter.”

He attributed the reason to “few misconceptions and misunderstanding” along the line in the alleged case of sexual harassment proffered against the commissioner.

“Sincerely I discovered that there were some misconceptions and misunderstanding along the line between my daughter and the Hon Commissioner. Having discovered this, I deemed it fit to come to the public and inform Nigerians and international community that this matter should be allowed to lay to rest.

“As a father to Melojuekun Barakat, I am using this opportunity as well to appeal to all Nigerians and international community and the media too that I don’t have interest in this matter again.

“I am withdrawing my case and want them as well to support me the same way they did in the beginning of this matter,” he concluded.