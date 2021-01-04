FG To Kick Off 774,000 Jobs Scheme On Tuesday, Says Keyamo

The Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government is set to kick off across the country.

After several postponements, the programme which aims to engage 774,000 unemployed Nigerians is set to commence on Tuesday.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, announced the take-off date for the programme on Sunday night via his verified Twitter handle.

Keyamo, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, noted that the announcement followed the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that all structures of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in all the states were ready for the commencement of the programme.

The programme was initially planned for launch on October 1, 2020, but it could not go on as scheduled.

This was as a result of the reported disagreement between the minister and the Director-General of NDE, Nasir Ladan, who was relieved of his duty by in December.

The programme is designed to employ 1,000 Nigerians from each of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria, and each of the 774,000 workers is expected to earn N20,000 monthly for three months duration of the job.

See Keyamo’s tweet below: