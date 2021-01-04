Handball Federation of Nigeria Hopes To Achieve Bigger Things In 2021

The President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria Mr Samuel Ocheho has assured that his team is committed to making the sport much bigger and better this year.

Ocheho, in his New Year message, said the HFN has put everything in place to ensure that the federation’s vision and aspirations for 2021 are achieved to ensure the continued developmental advancement of handball in the country.

“On behalf of the entire Nigeria Handball Family, I want to wish all stakeholder of handball in Nigeria a happy New year.

“We hope to do much better than last year in ensuring that the vision and aspirations of the federation in the continued developmental growth of handball in the country is met,” Ocheho said.

While reiterating that the activities and events in HFN calendar for the year 2021 is sacrosanct, he urged stakeholders to work with the federation in repositioning the sport than in previous years.

“And so I urged the entire Handball family to continue to support the federation as we embark on activities that will continue to aid the development of sports in Nigeria,” he said.

Ocheho showed appreciation to sponsors who have worked with the federation and also called on other corporate organisations to support their activities this year which can assist to achieve set goals and objectives.