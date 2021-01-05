Former P-Square Artist Paul Okoye Tests Positive To COVID-19

Former artist of the popular P-Square Duo, Paul Okoye has tested positive for COVID-19.

The artist with the stage name Iamkingrudy took to his Instagram page on Tuesday to make the announcement.

He said, “I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe 🤢🤢 some will say “experience is the best teacher 🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️🚶🏿‍♂️

“Oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10days now”.

He advised Nigerians to take the COVID-19 protocols seriously.

This comes barely six months after his brother Peter and his family tested positive for COVID-19.

Peter made the announcement on June 27. “It took me a lot of courage to say this,” he said in a live session on his verified Instagram page at the time.