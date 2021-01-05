Three-Month-Old Baby Allegedly Kidnapped By Apprentice In Ondo

A three-month-old baby has been allegedly kidnapped in Ondo city, Ondo State by a woman who works with the mother.

The Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

It was gathered that the suspect, Bosede Adeniyi allegedly carried the baby to an ATM on January 2, in the town and they are both yet to be seen.

The mother of the baby, Stella Mamukuyomi told Channels Television that her husband, Wasiu Mamukuyomi brought Bosede three weeks ago in December 2020 to learn fashion design.

According to Mamukuyomi, the ordeal started when Bosede asked someone to send ₦3,000 to her but because she claimed not to have an account, her boss (the baby’s mother) gave her own account details.

The apprehensive mother noted that when the money got into her account, she gave Bosede her ATM card and PIN for her to cash the money while backing the baby.

The suspect was said to have left her phone with her boss, although she had removed the SIM cards.

After some hours, Stella said she called her husband who only surfaced two hours later.

According to the police PRO, the father of the baby, who is now a suspect has been arrested and is being interrogated over the incident.